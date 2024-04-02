Calvert-Lewin rescues draw for Everton against Newcastle

Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench and scored the goal that rescued a 1-1 draw for Everton against Newcastle in the Premier League. The English forward had not scored in his previous 23 matches, dating back to October 29, but remained composed enough to convert a penalty in the 88th minute at St. James' Park, giving Everton a valuable point in the relegation battle. Meanwhile, Tottenham missed the chance to equal Aston Villa in fourth place after a 1-1 draw away to West Ham.

The fourth place is the last Champions League spot in England. Brennan Johnson put Tottenham ahead after five minutes, but Kurt Zouma equalized for West Ham in the 19th minute. Newcastle dominated for long periods and looked set to move closer to the European qualification places after Alexander Isak's goal in the 15th minute

