Calumet City man sentenced to 10 years for 2022 Posen carjacking

Kevin Tillman, 19 at the time, pointed a loaded gun at a woman entering her Kia Optima July 27, 2022, at a gas station in Posen and demanded the keys, according to the criminal complaint. The officer told Tillman to stop, but Tillman showed the officer his gun and fled back toward the Thorntons gas station at 14840 S. Western Ave. When he got back, he attempted unsuccessfully to steal a semi-truck, the criminal complaint stated.

He then fled the truck, ditched his gun in a sewer and then tried to steal another car but failed in a physical altercation and he was eventually arrested by Posen police, according to the statement.

Police also found his gun which was outfitted to only be able to fire in fully automatic mode. The criminal complaint said the gun was likely stolen during an armed robbery in May 2022. Tillman pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal carjacking and firearm charges. U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo sentenced him Sept. 22, after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

The woman turned the car over to Tillman and escaped with her two kids, both minors.But over the course of the next few hours, more chaos ensued. As he drove off in the Optima, Tillman was pursued by an off-duty officer who responded to the gas station calls, the criminal complaint said. Shortly thereafter, Tillman lost control of the car.

Attorneys for Tillman could not be immediately reached Wednesday.