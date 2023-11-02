Calls for Stroud GPs to join campaign to improve healthcare for veterans

These include operation courage, a mental health and wellbeing service, and operation restore, which aims to improve physical health. Dr Opher, who runs May Lane Surgery, said there are 4,200 veterans with physical and mental health needs in Stroud."By registering as a veteran, support may be available that will prevent more serious ill health later on.
"Through this campaign, Dr Opher and I are hoping to increase the number of accredited practices and offer much-needed services to veterans," he said. Brigadier Robin Simpson, is the Royal College of GP's 'Clinical Champion for Veterans' and an NHS GP and thinks this service will really benefit veterans.
