Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals New Map, Launches Later This Year

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new map later this year. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games on the planet right now as it takes the beloved gunplay of Call of Duty and puts it all into a battle royale setting. A lot of other games like Battlefield have tried to do this exact thing, but have yet to find any kind of success with it.

Over the years, it has evolved a ton with big crossover events, new maps, features, and even a sequel, which is also a rarity for the genre. Now, Call of Duty: Warzone is once again entering another era with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Get the squad back together – here’s your first look at Urzikstan, an urban battleground and the latest Call of Duty #Warzone map coming with Season 01 of #MW3 in December 🏙️🏝️⛰️ #CODNext pic.twitter. headtopics.com

— Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2023 In addition to vertical ziplines that take you up to the top of elevators or rooftops, there will also be traditional horizontal ziplines that players can use to cross gaps in the map and use to rotate around foes. The gulag is once again a more simple three-lane arena that fans are pretty accustomed to, but there is some variety.

The Gulag in the new Warzone is simplified 3 lane small map. But...there is a very small chance the Gulag you get into is NVG based, which happened here. pic.twitter.com/WutIGJrHYd

One 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III' #CODNext Gameplay Reveal Has Me Super Worried

