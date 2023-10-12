Call of Duty: Warzone Nerfs Powerful Doom Shotgun

Call of Duty: Warzone is, unfortunately, nerfing the fan-favorite shotgun that is used in the newly-added Doom bundle. Call of Duty has been leaning more and more into licensed crossovers over the last few years and this year has seen some of its biggest. The likes of Kevin Durant, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage have entered the Call of Duty universe since the summer started.

However, it is also extremely powerful. Fans have been wandering around with it, blasting people away, and while many admire the bundle, others aren't as happy to constantly get one-shotted by it. Naturally, Call of Duty has nerfed the Lockwood shotgun that the bundle is compatible with.

The one shot Lockwood has been nerfed in Warzone 🎉 https://t.co/fdOZxmBBQJ pic.twitter.com/AJKRXzX5BP — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 11, 2023 Some fans are a bit annoyed by this as they started using the bundle because the shotgun it was attached to was so powerful. Nevertheless, that's the way it goes in Call of Duty. On the upside, players who purchase the Doom bundle will get to carry it all over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Receive New Season 6 UpdateThe latest Call of Duty update brings some big balance changes to Warzone.

Call of Duty Competitor XDefiant Delayed IndefinitelyXDefiant has been delayed again with no indication given as to when it'll release.

Israeli couple hold last-minute wedding before reserve duty call-upDrone video shows damage in Gaza after Israeli strikes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Developer Addresses Key Feedback From BetaModern Warfare 3's beta has resulted in tons of useful feedback.

‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ PlayStation Beta Final ImpressionsI write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many others. I also cover movies, video games, comic books and novels, largely in the fantasy, science-fiction, horror and superhero genres. Some of my favorite video games to play and write about include Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Call Of Duty, XCOM, Mass Effect, Titanfall, The Witcher and many other action, RPG and shooter games. My favorite films include Braveheart, Tro

New PS5 Bundle Releasing With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3PlayStation is crossing over with Call of Duty once again for MW3.