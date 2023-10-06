Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Reveals Exclusive PlayStation Operator

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have a PlayStation exclusive operator. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and that has led to a lot of companies trying to spend tons of money to be involved with it. Since the Xbox 360 era, platform holders have been bidding over marketing rights to the Call of Duty franchise.

Fans have criticized this as being anti-consumer as it prevents players from having access to the same content unless they spend an extra $400 – $500 on a different machine. Nevertheless, PlayStation still has a deal in place with Call of Duty up until next year so Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have some exclusive content.

It's worth noting there is a special disclaimer that notes the content will be exclusive to PlayStation until November 9th, 2024. However, by that time, the next Call of Duty will likely be out and players probably won't care anymore. Microsoft is also reportedly looking to close its acquisition of Activision on October 13th. headtopics.com

