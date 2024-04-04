Call 811 Before Digging to Avoid Damaging Underground Utility Lines

If you’re planning a home improvement project, here’s what you should know before digging:An estimated 11 million people in the United States dug last year without first having underground utility lines marked, creating a dangerous situation. Calling 811 before digging reduces the chances of damaging an underground line to less than 1%. The call and service are free, and it’s the law.Underground gas and electric lines are everywhere, even on private properties.

These facilities can be easily damaged if dug into, with the potential to cause serious injuries. Digging into these lines can also disrupt vital utility services, resulting in costly delays, expensive repairs and environmental or property damage.Whether planning a major home improvement project or installing something as simple as a fence or mailbox post, a call must be placed beforehand to determine where it’s safe to di

Digging Underground Utility Lines Safety Home Improvement 811

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News12 / 🏆 591. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How San Francisco schools are digging deep to weather climate changeOn average, over 10 billion gallons of rain falls in San Francisco every year. Add climate change and more extreme weather to the mix combined with the city's antiquated sewer system and you can have flooded streets and backed up drains.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

JESSE WATTERS: Biden is 'digging his political grave'Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down the differences between former President Donald Trump and President Biden’s 2024 campaigns and Biden's regret for using the word 'illegal.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Moon mining startup Interlune wants to start digging for helium-3 by 2030Cheyenne is Engadget’s weekend editor and covers a little bit of everything. She’s particularly interested in emerging technology and niche gadgets, climate change, space, privacy, and internet culture. She’ll talk your ear off about Tamagotchis if you get her started.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Trump Frantically Digging Holes Around Mar-A-Lago In Hopes Of Striking $454 Million In OilPALM BEACH, FL—With time running out for the former president to secure a bond to cover the penalty in his New York civil fraud case, Donald Trump was seen Thursday frantically digging holes around Mar-a-Lago in hopes of striking $454 million in oil.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

The James Webb Space Telescope is digging deep into the mysteries of gas planetsMonisha Ravisetti is Space.com's Astronomy Editor. She covers black holes, star explosions, gravitational waves, exoplanet discoveries and other enigmas hidden across the fabric of space and time. Previously, she was a science writer at CNET, and before that, reported for The Academic Times.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Elementary School Students Find Rare Prehistoric Sloth Bone While Digging for CrawdadsThe Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History announced Wednesday that it's now in possession of a prehistoric sloth bone thanks to a group of elementary school students.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »