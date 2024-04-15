Californians Arming Up for Self-Defense as Border Patrol Releases Illegal Immigrants

California ns are arming up for self-defense as the U.S. Border Patrol carries out street drop-offs of illegal immigrants in and around cities like San Diego .that “roughly 125,000 migrants have been released onto the streets in the San Diego area since September,” and many area residents are reacting by purchasing firearms and ammunition for themselves and their families.

Cory Gautereaux owns a gun store, Firearms Unlimited California, in northeast San Diego and he has seen business increase as more and more illegals are let loose on the streets.He added, “That’s driven business to us.”that the Border Patrol “ 13,000 migrants onto San Diego streets in a month due to overflowing shelters.”that gun shop customer Keith Carnevale echoed Gautereaux’s observations, “My wife and I have had home defense guns for many years.

