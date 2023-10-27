California woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket without actually scratching it

Cornelia Treichel-Rocque woman told the California Lottery that she prefers to scan her tickets instead of scratch them.The million-dollar winner said she uses the Check-A-Ticket scanning device, a machine that is located at more than 20,000 California Lottery retail partner locations.Treichel-Roque said she purchased the Cloud 9 Scratchers at a Raley’s store in Lodi, about 40 miles south of Sacramento.

“It’s funny, and this is also going to sound weird, but I bought that game because I liked the way it looked. I buy the ones that catch my eye, and I don’t scratch them,” Treichel-Rocque said with a big chuck.The new millionaire said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw the machine, and it showed she was a winner.

“I checked it three times,” she explained. “Twice one day and then I went back to Raley’s the next day and checked it again.”

