California Woman and Lover Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Husband

A California woman and her lover were arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of her husband outside their home after investigators found evidence linking their alleged affair to the death, according to Hayward police. Rahim, 35, and Samim Azizi, 21, have been charged with murder in the killing of 51-year-old Parwiz Assar, police said. According to the release, on the night of Oct.

8, officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found Assar outside his Hayward home, unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds. Hours after Assar’s killing was reported, a close friend of his told officers that Assar feared his wife was planning to attack him and asked if he could stay at the friend’s residence, police said in the documents. During the investigation, police said they discovered that Mohammad-Ibrahim and Azizi met around December and became involved in an intimate relationship





