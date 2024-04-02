California Wolf Center Sends Wolves to Brookfield Zoo for Dispersal

The California Wolf Center is sending three wolves to Chicago's Brookfield Zoo to imitate the natural process of dispersal of young males. The Wolf Center currently has a pack of seven male wolves, and as they get older, tensions arise.

The Brookfield Zoo has provided a wonderful habitat space for the wolves to start their own packs.

