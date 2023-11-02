California 'Teacher of the Year' says teaching makes him feel like a rock star

Alvarico grew up in the Philippines. Both of his parents are teachers, but he says he never considered being one, until his scholarship offer to University in Manila came with a catch. "They gave me a full ride scholarship," explains Alvarico, "provided if I actually take education classes and also at the same time teach for one year. And when I taught after a year, I loved it.
Fate would bring him back to the classroom and to the Bay Area. "I saw an ad from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, and I answered that ad." To his surprise, "they came they actually came the human resources came to the Philippines and interviewed me there. Really? Next thing I know is the principal was interviewing me over the phone.
"It's a lot of programs," he admits, "and it requires a lot of help." However, Alvarico says, "I've seen what the kids need, and that's the thing that drives me." It what drives him to bring his first-year students to manufacturing day at Diablo Valley College where he is also an adjunct professor. Jeffrey Smith, is the Department Chair and says, "It’s been a real blessing for the college to have someone like Joseph helping us.
Latorre says, "I think the thing I'll remember the most is the friends I made and how much fun I had in the class. Yeah, it is a family. It's a big family. It's like my second family."
and then a few weeks ago got a call from California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond telling me he had been chosen as one of California’s Teacher of the Year. He was the only teacher chosen in northern California. It was an incredible moment that he shared with his family in the Philippines, "yeah, I sent them that that voicemail and they all heard it, and they were just so excited and so proud of me.
