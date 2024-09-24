California Sues ExxonMobil Over Alleged Decadeslong Deception About Plastic Recycling

The California attorney general announced a lawsuit against ExxonMobil on Monday, alleging it engaged in a decadeslong deception about whether the plastics it manufactured can be recycled.'Plastics are everywhere, from the deepest parts of our oceans, the highest peaks on earth, and even in our bodies, causing irreversible damage — in ways known and unknown — to our environment and potentially our health,' California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday in a news release.

'Ninety-two percent of plastics in advanced recycling become transportation fuel — only a very small amount is recycled,' he said. 'Exxon can only recycle about 1% of its own plastic.'Exxon pushed back, touting the efficacy of its advanced recycling process.'For decades, California officials have known their recycling system isn't effective. They failed to act, and now they seek to blame others.

Exxonmobil Plastic Recycling Lawsuit California Environmental Damage

