California Snowpack and Reservoirs in Good Shape, but Drought Concerns Remain

California has entered spring with an above-average mountain snowpack and major reservoirs in good shape for a second consecutive year, staving off immediate water supply concerns but not allaying drought worries in a warming world.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California storms deliver above-average snowpack, replenish reservoirsCalifornia has an above-average snowpack and the state's reservoirs are mostly filled, bringing a substantial boost to water supplies.

Source: L.A. Times Health - 🏆 364. / 59 Read more »

Sierra Nevada snowpack ‘unusually normal’ and reservoirs are brimming as winter season winds downCalifornia water supplies are in good shape, experts say, as more snow heads for the Sierra this weekend.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Flowing falls, rivers, full reservoirs: Rain brings a water wonderland to Southern CaliforniaAfter two rainy winters and a few non-winter storms, dozens of water spots are popping up, sometimes literally, all over Southern California.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

How California Reservoirs' Water Levels Changed After Back-to-Back StormsMany of the state's major reservoirs experienced an increase in water levels over the past 10 days.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

California enters spring with vital snowpack above average for a second yearCalifornia has entered spring with an above-average mountain snowpack, and major reservoirs are in good shape for a second consecutive year. The California Department of Water Resources measured the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack Tuesday at 110% of the April 1 average.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Gov. Newsom attends crucial California snowpack survey: 'You can take a deep breath this year'The fourth annual snow survey this year is showing that we are just above average for this water year.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »