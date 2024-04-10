California Senate Committee Passes Bill to Increase Transparency in Placement of Sexually Violent Predators

A bill to increase transparency when state hospitals attempt to place sexually violent predators in California communities unanimously passed the state Senate 's Public Safety Committee Tuesday. Specifically, SB 1074 would make public safety the highest criterion of any potential placement of an SVP and require the Department of State Hospitals to take ownership in the placement process by approving any placements before the vendor can sign any leases for placement locations.

California Senate Bill Transparency Sexually Violent Predators Placement Public Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bill restricting sexual predator placements in California passes committee A bill to increase transparency when state hospitals attempt to place sexually violent predators in California communities unanimously passed the state…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Senate committee passes Medicaid ‘expansion’ bill that leaves hundreds of millions in federal dollars on tableThe proposal would not qualify Mississippi for the enhanced federal funding the law grants to newly-expanded states.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

State bill regulating funeral directors passes Senate committee after testimonyMaggie Bryan is a Multimedia Journalist for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn”BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill that bars someone from sharing explicit images or videos without consent was approved Thursday by the Massachusetts

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing 'revenge porn'A Massachusetts bill that bars someone from sharing explicit images or videos without consent was approved unanimously by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill, which was approved unanimously Thursday and now goes to conference committee to hash out differences with the House, means only South Carolina has not banned “revenge porn.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing 'revenge porn'A Massachusetts bill that bars someone from sharing explicit images or videos without consent was approved unanimously by the Massachusetts Senate

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »