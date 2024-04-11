California Salmon Fishing Season Expected to be Canceled

Salmon fishing season in California is expected to be canceled due to low salmon abundance forecasts. State and federal agencies are planning to implement closures for ocean fishing, while the California Fish and Game Commission will decide on canceling inland salmon fishing in rivers.

This will have a major impact on the fishing industry and force consumers to look for salmon elsewhere.

