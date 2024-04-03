California's snowpack season ends on a healthy note

It’s that exciting time of year when state water officials make their way to Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada and stick a pole in the snow. Tuesday marked the final snow survey of the season, which recorded more than 5 feet of snow at the annual measuring spot. The physical gauge is just one part of the intricate system used to calculate how much snow accumulates in the Sierra Nevada each year.

More frozen water now means more melted water makes its way to major downstream reservoirs, key supplies to get through the dry months ahead. So how’s it looking up there? The snowpack reached 110% of average for April 1. Currently, California’s major reservoirs are at 116% of average levels overal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crucial Sierra Nevada Snowpack Has Reached 100%Jacob Margolis covers science for the LAist and KPCC newsroom.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Sierra Nevada Snowpack Reaches 100% of April 1 AverageSierra Nevada snowpack has reached 100% of the April 1 average after a series of big storms. However, hotter temperatures and potential water trouble are concerns for the future. Additionally, a pilot program in California will pay some community college students to attend school and do homework.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Massive blizzard howls in the Sierra Nevada; high winds, heavy snow close roads and ski resortsA powerful blizzard that a meteorologist termed 'as bad as it gets' howled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, forcing ski resorts to shut down and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Sierra Nevada snowpack ‘unusually normal’ and reservoirs are brimming as winter season winds downCalifornia water supplies are in good shape, experts say, as more snow heads for the Sierra this weekend.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Spring showers expected to end Bay Area’s sunny spellThe weather service issued a winter storm watch for the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

California's water supply gets a grade of A+ due to Sierra snowpackAverage performance usually earns a grade of C, but for the state water supply, it's an A plus because we are slightly above average with a historical snowpack for the Sierra and Trinity Mountain ranges.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »