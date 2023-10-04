California's Sen. Laphonza Butler is merely a pawn in white male Gavin Newsom's game

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem famously said: “Power can be taken, but not given. The process of the taking is empowerment in itself.”

The press has met Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of Butler with much fanfare, but precious little of its celebration centered on her leadership of the famed abortion-rights PAC EMILY’s List. It’s worth noting EMILY’s List was founded by second-wave feminist champions and Democratic Party powerhouses such as the fundraiser and activist Ellen Malcolm, former Texas Gov. Ann Richards and Donna Shalala, who served in both the Carter and Clinton administrations and headed up the Clinton Foundation.

Just about a quarter-century since that celebrated victory, today’s president of EMILY’s List has been appointed to a Senate seat in a state she no longer resides in on the basis of her skin color, gender and sexual orientation.a 25-year veteran of Congress who is already engaged in a highly contested Senate race for a seat opening up next year. headtopics.com

Not only is she black, gay and female, but she checks another important box, which reads “Top Political Consultant with Ties to Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris.

