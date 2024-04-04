California's new law guarantees $20-per-hour wages for fast food workers

The new law took effect Monday and guarantees $20-per-hour wages for fast food workers in California . The law does not apply to food service workers at public schools . The concern for fast food workers is how that raise could impact public schools , forcing districts to compete with the likes of McDonald's and Wendy's for cafeteria workers amid a state budget crunch. The law guarantees at least $20-per-hour for workers at fast food restaurant chains with at least 60 locations nationwide.

That doesn't include school food service workers, historically some of the lowest-paid workers in public education. regardless of their family's income. And demand is projected to fuel an increase of more than 70 million extra meals in California schools this year compared to 2018, according to the state Department of Education. But these jobs typically have lots of turnover and are harder to fill. The minimum wage boost for fast food workers could make that even more difficult. "They are all very worried about it.

