California's New Law Boosts Minimum Wage for Fast-Food Workers to $20 an Hour

California's new law boosting the minimum wage for fast-food workers in the state to $20 an hour went into effect Monday, impacting restaurants that have at least 60 locations nationwide, except those that make and sell their own bread. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation, AB 1228, into law in September.

In addition to the pay raises, it also establishes a "Fast Food Council," including representatives for both workers and employers, that can approve further pay increases and set standards for working conditions. The overall minimum wage for other workers in California is $15.50 an hour, among the highest of any state. The federal minimum wage, which has remained unchanged since 2009, is $7.25 an hour, or $15,080 a year for an employee working 40 hours a week. CALIFORNIA FOOD CHAINS LAYING OFF WORKERS AHEAD OF NEW MINIMUM WAGE LAW The median fast-food worker in the U.S. earned $13.43 an hour in 2022, while those in California made an average of $1

