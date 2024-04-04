California's Former Climate Regulator Shifts from Hydrogen to Electric Cars

As California 's longtime chief climate regulator , Mary Nichols once championed hydrogen fuel cell cars . Just a few years ago, as the state spent tens of millions of dollars on a planned network of fueling stations dubbed 'the hydrogen highway,' Nichols was extolling the 300-mile (480-kilometer) range and quick refueling time of her own hydrogen ride, a futuristic Toyota Mirai. Today, though, Nichols drives a battery-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. It too offers 300 miles of range.

'I would have no problem driving a hydrogen car again but I don't know that I would feel like I had to,' says Nichols, who served multiple terms as chair of the California Air Resources Board before stepping down in 2020. 'Right now, I don't think it would be a good bet to assume that there's going to be a big shift to hydrogen vehicles except for heavy-duty trucks, where being able to move a lot of weight is important.

