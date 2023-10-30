California's Ban On Assault Weapons Will Remain In Effect After Judges Grant A Stay

Local and national news, NPR, things to do, food recommendations and guides to Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland EmpireLAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visitIn this photo provided by the San Bernardino County Sherrif's Department, four guns are seen near the site of a shootout between police and suspects in the San Bernardino shootings in December 2015.

By a 2-1 majority, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on Saturdayan administrative stay while the state appeals a lower-court's order that would strike down the law. The appeals court is expected to hear oral arguments on that case in December.

"We must protect our communities from these dangerous weapons. We know that these restrictions work to prevent mass casualty events and save lives," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in aOn Oct. 19, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego declared that the state's refusal to allow the sales of semiautomatic weapons violates the Second Amendment. headtopics.com

"The State of California posits that its 'assault weapon' ban, the law challenged here, promotes an important public interest of disarming some mass shooters even though it makes criminals of law-abiding residents who insist on acquiring these firearms for self-defense," Benitez wrote in a

The judge has attempted to throw out the state's ban before. In 2021, Benitez compared an assault rifle to a Swiss Army knife, describing it as a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. That ruling was also appealed by the state attorney general. Later, the case was vacated by the 9th Circuit and sent back to Benitez. headtopics.com

In 1989, California became the first state in the country to ban military-type assault weapons. The measure was in response to a mass shooting on a schoolyard in Stockton, where five children were killed and 28 others, including a teacher, were injured.that a big misconception of California's law is that AR-15-style rifles are banned outright in California. Bonta said California residents can lawfully own certain types of AR-15s that are less powerful or without assault-rifle features.

