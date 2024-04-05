California Restaurant Closes Due to $20 Minimum Wage

Restaurant workers at a Foster’s Freeze location in California arrived at work this week to find they had lost their jobs because it had closed, thanks to a $20 minimum wage signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) that took effect April 1. Monday, as California ’s minimum wage for fast food workers rose to $20 an hour, the Foster’s Freeze in Lemoore permanently closed.

The assistant general manager, Monica Navarro, told Action News it was because of the wage increase, saying the owner told her he could not afford the new salaries. , many California restaurants had already begun to lay off workers in anticipation of the mandatory wage hike: California restaurants are laying off workers ahead of a new $20-per-hour minimum wage law taking effect in the fast food industry in April…, California is set to raise the minimum wage by 25 percent to $20 per hour, effective April 1, under a law, AB 1228, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 202

California Restaurant Closure Minimum Wage Layoff

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Workers Arrive at Restaurant to Find It Closed Thanks to Newsom’s $20 Minimum WageSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

WSJ: California Restaurants Lay Off Workers as $20 Minimum Wage ArrivesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

‘Unaffordable’: California McDonald’s Franchisee Slams Gavin Newsom’s $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage BillSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

California Panera franchisee to raise minimum wage to $20 after allegations of favoritism by NewsomA Panera Bread franchise owner in California said he will raise the minimum wage for his employees after accusations he benefited from ties to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

California's new law guarantees $20-per-hour wages for fast food workersThe new law took effect Monday and guarantees $20-per-hour wages for fast food workers in California. The law does not apply to food service workers at public schools. The concern for fast food workers is how that raise could impact public schools, forcing districts to compete with the likes of McDonald's and Wendy's for cafeteria workers amid a state budget crunch.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

California Governor Signs Bill to Raise Fast Food Workers' Minimum Wage to $20California Governor Gavin Newsom visits SEIU Local 721 in Los Angeles to sign legislation raising fast food workers minimum wage to $20 an hour. The new minimum wage went into effect on April 1, 2023.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »