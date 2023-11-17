California Residents Divided Over Allocation of Flood Recovery Funds

Merced and Monterey counties received $20 million each from the state to help residents of Planada and Pajaro recover from January floods. However, local officials want to allocate some of the money for infrastructure, while residents want all of it to relieve their debt.





