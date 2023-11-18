California Requires Media Literacy Education for K-12 Students

A recently signed piece of legislation is now requiring all K-12 students in California to learn basic media literacy in an attempt to spot fake news and increase critical thinking. The law mandates the inclusion of media literacy curriculum in English, science, math, and history classes. The implementation of the law will begin next year. Radio hosts discuss the importance of the new law and share personal experiences with fake news.





