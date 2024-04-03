California proposes 'right-to-disconnect' bill to grant workers more work-life balance

A proposed bill in California would grant workers more work-life balance, allowing them to disconnect from their devices and not be disturbed by calls and texts when they are off the clock. Assemblyman Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) is introducing a state bill to create a "right-to-disconnect" law that guarantees workers uninterrupted personal and family time, free from calls or messages after work hours.
The Los Angeles Times reports that the law would also order workers to create and publish plans to implement the new law into their policies and enable the California Labor Commissioner’s Office to investigate and fine employers who routinely violate it. RELATED: Most people have an unhealthy relationship with work, study finds: 'Huge opportunity'The politician also told the news outlet that the bill would validate California as a "forward-thinking state" and it would follow similar policies in a dozen countries, including Franc
