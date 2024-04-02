California Proposes Plan to Support Foster Children's Activities

Foster children miss out on sports and music. A new plan in California aims to help them catch up. The Newsom administration proposes significant changes in how California pays foster families, including a stipend for youth activities. The proposal, expected to be discussed during the 2024 budget negotiations, aims to deliver more money to children with greater support needs. Photo via iStock Photo.

A new proposal from the Newsom administration would allocate more money to foster children with greater needs while also setting aside funds for them to pursue their passions. Children in foster homes often miss out on music lessons or minor league games. That is one of the consequences of moving homes or living with a family on a tight budget

