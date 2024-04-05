California Ports Receive $1.2 Billion for Clean Technology Investment

California 's ports are receiving $1.2 billion to invest in newer, cleaner technology. That includes the Port of Oakland.A huge consortium of more than 200 private companies and government agencies, called ARCHES, convinced the federal government to use California ports for a wide array of projects fueled by ‘ultra clean’ hydrogen. Senator Alex Padilla and Congressional representative Barbara Lee toured the port to see the possibilities that $1.2 billion can fund.

"California got 17% of the federal grant money. That will greatly assist the Port of Oakland to take a big step, towards its goal of becoming a fossil-free, carbon-free seaport by using solar arrays," said Danny Wan, Port of Oakland Executive Director. "You're right, hydrogen opens up multiple opportunities for the port. For example, the production of this equipment into hydrogen equipmen

California Ports Investment Clean Technology Port Of Oakland Consortium Federal Government Hydrogen Fossil-Free Carbon-Free Seaport

