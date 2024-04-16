California Officials Sue Huntington Beach Over Voter ID Amendment

California officials are suing the beachside city of Huntington Beach over a voter ID amendment it passed last month with support from a majority of residents. The lawsuit, from California Attorney General Rob Bonta and California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, challenges Huntington Beach ’s voter ID law, Measure A, which amends the city’s charter to allow voter ID requirements by 2026.

While Democrats outnumber Republicans in Orange County, the GOP is dominant in Huntington Beach with nearly 54,000 registered voters versus 41,000 Democrats, county data shows. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

