California Nixes a Bill to Decriminalize Plant-Based Psychedelics

The bill would have decriminalized the possession of small amounts (4 grams) of certain plant-based psychedelics for adults over the age of 21: mescaline, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and psilocybin, the hallucinogen found in magic mushrooms. The bill also would have allowed possession of related drug paraphernalia and the home cultivation of psilocybin-containing mushrooms for personal use.

” Since the passage of the Controlled Substances Act in 1970, funding for psychedelics research has been limited. Federal funding wasn’t available again until 2021, when Johns Hopkins University was awarded a $4 million grant.

Read more:

WIREDScience »

Newsom vetoes bill to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms' and other psychedelics in CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill to decriminalize certain psychedelics in California, including so-called magic mushrooms.

Newsom vetoes bill to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’ and other psychedelics in CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill to decriminalize certain psychedelics in California, including so-called magic mushrooms.

Newsom vetoes bill to decriminalize psilocybin ‘magic’ mushrooms, but leaves door openNewsom’s veto came amid a West Coast movement to decriminalize the fungus-drug popularly known as “shrooms,” along with other plant- and fungus-based psychedelics.

California Governor Signs Bill Banning Skittles (and Other Popular Candy)Certain additives in Skittles and other candy are now banned in the Golden State.

Newsom signs bill to make California first state in nation to ban 'toxic' food additivesGov. Gavin Newsom has signed the nation's first law banning four 'toxic' chemical food additives found in popular drinks, baked goods, candy and snacks.

California Gov. Vetoes Bill That Would Have Banned Caste DiscriminationShruti Rajkumar is a reporter at HuffPost, covering breaking news, politics, race and disability.