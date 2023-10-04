California motorcycle officer, survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting, killed in LA area highway crash

Cop recognized as OnlyFans model by subscriber she pulled over, now facing probe: ‘Saw you, your husband last night for $29.99’Grandmother ‘sexually humiliated’ by police in ‘torture warehouse’: lawsuitManhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson was likely heading to work when the collision happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 405 in Carson, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Steve Carapia told reporters that it appears the car that hit Swanson’s police motorcycle was initially struck by another vehicle that likely made “an unsafe lane change.”Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson was likely heading to work when the collision happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 405 in Carson.

Manhattan Beach Police Officer... headtopics.com

California motorcycle officer, survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting, killed in LA area highway crashAuthorities say a Southern California police officer who was a hero of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a car on a Los Angeles area highway

Mark Wahlberg says family is 'happy' after leaving Los Angeles for Las VegasMark Wahblerg, his wife Rhea and their four children do not have any regrets after moving out of Los Angeles in fall 2022 for Las Vegas.

U2 inaugura el foro Sphere en Las Vegas con visuales impresionantesParecía un típico concierto de U2: Dos helicópteros sobrevolaban el cielo estrellado antes de iluminar el desierto de Las Vegas y el líder Bono, cantaba arrodillado el éxito de la banda, “Vertigo” de 2004.

Pac-12 bowl projections: Oregon to the playoff, Washington State to Las Vegas, Arizona drops outThere has been a change at the top of the Hotline’s projections as Oregon replaces UW as the frontrunner for a playoff berth.

Lady Gaga Dedicates ‘Born This Way’ to 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Victims During Residency Show“I just want to remind everyone here what a resilient wonderful city this is,” the pop star told her audience.

While Las Vegas inaugurates its Sphere, London residents push back on plans for replica venuePlans to open a second Sphere music venue in east London have been met with staunch opposition by local residents.