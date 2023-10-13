California may sue to block Albertsons deal; Kroger claims unions would benefit

As California appears prepared to sue to block Kroger Co.’s $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons Cos., Kroger fired back Thursday that there’s a big reason not to block the deal, claiming it would be better for union workers.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta told media present in Washington D.C. that there was “not a lot of reason not to sue” to block the deal, and that his office was “moving toward acting,” after meeting with Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan earlier Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.

Back in September, Kroger KR, +0.16% and Albertsons ACI, +0.04% said they would sell more than 400 stores in a $1.9 billion deal to gain regulatory approval. Kroger announced the $24.6 billion offer to acquire Albertsons almost a year ago. headtopics.com

Kroger shares, which had originally been down almost 2% after hours, swung to a 1.3% gain in the extended session, while Albertsons shares remained down 0.8% after hours. Over the past 12 months, Kroger shares have declined almost 4%, while Albertsons shares have dropped 11.5%, versus a 13% advance on the S&P 500 index SPX.

Meanwhile, Walmart WMT, +0.46% shares have gained 21% over the past 12 months, while Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +0.38% shares have gained 17%.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

California preparing lawsuit to block Kroger’s Albertsons acquisitionWallace Witkowski came to MarketWatch from the Associated Press in New York, where he covered the business of Big Pharma, after covering FDA regulation of many of the same companies, as well as medical devices, in the Washington, D.C., area.

California AG says he may sue to stop Kroger from buying AlbertsonsCalifornia AG says he may sue to stop Kroger from buying Albertsons

Albertsons merger could kill 5,750 Southern California jobs; bill to pay severance gets vetoedGov. Newsom vetoed a bill that would have given workers a week of severance pay for every year of their service.

East side residents raise concerns about the conditions of their local KrogerEast side residents say pictures can’t truly capture what they’ve experienced at their local Kroger. They say the conditions should not be acceptable at their neighborhood grocery store.

Walmart makes a major store closure announcementThe big box retailer has been changing something that's crucial for customers to know.

Attention new parents: Walmart is practically giving away this baby monitor at its Holiday Kickoff saleThe Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale ends soon, so this is your last chance to save 71% on a new baby monitor.