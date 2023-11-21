California Man Wrongfully Arrested in Venezuela, Family Pleads for Release

This undated photo provided by Erin Stewart and Moizeé Stewart shows Savoi Wright. Wright’s Oct. 24, 2023 arrest in Venezuela, which had not been previously reported, has become the latest flashpoint in the tenuous relationship between the U.S.

and NA California man’s family is pleading for his release after they say he was wrongfully arrested in Venezuela and held for tens of thousands of dollars in ransom just days after the Biden administration eased crippling oil sanctions on the socialist-run government. Savoi Wright’s Oct. 24 arrest, which had not been previously reported, has become the latest flashpoint in the tenuous relationship between the U.S. and Nicolás Maduro’s government that critics say should lead to a return to sanctions. But all Wright’s family wants is for the 38-year-old businessman to be returned home. They know precious little about the circumstances of his arrest. No criminal charges have been filed, he has not been allowed to see a lawyer and the Venezuelan government hasn’t said where he is being held. "It’s a nightmare





California man wrongfully arrested in Venezuela, family pleads for releaseA California man's family is pleading for his release after they say he was wrongfully arrested in Venezuela and held for ransom. The arrest has become a flashpoint in the relationship between the U.S. and Nicolás Maduro's government.

