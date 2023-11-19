California man wrongfully arrested in Venezuela, family pleads for release

A California man's family is pleading for his release after they say he was wrongfully arrested in Venezuela and held for tens of thousands of dollars in ransom just days after the Biden administration eased crippling oil sanctions on the socialist-run government. Savoi Wright's Oct. 24 arrest, which had not been previously reported, has become the latest flashpoint in the tenuous relationship between the U.S.

and Nicolás Maduro's government that critics say should lead to a return to sanctions. But all Wright's family wants is for the 38-year-old businessman to be returned home. They know precious little about the circumstances of his arrest





🏆 681. KPRC2 » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Protest delays start of No. 24 Southern California vs. CaliforniaThe start of the game between No. 24 Southern California and California was delayed for several moments after a group of about 15 fans sat near midfield at Memorial Stadium in some sort of protest. It wasn’t immediately clear what the fans were protesting as they sat back to back in the middle of the Cal logo.

Source: AP - 🏆 681. / 20,16 Read more »

California Senate hopeful Rep. Adam Schiff claimed primary residences in Maryland and CaliforniaFor years, California Rep. Adam Schiff has claimed his primary residence is a home he owns in Maryland, while taking a homeowner’s tax exemption on a condo he owns in California.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 681. / 20,16 Read more »

California driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash that killed Los Angeles sheriff’s recruitA California man is facing vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving charges for a November 2022 crash that killed a Los Angeles sheriff's recruit and injured 24 others.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 681. / 20,16 Read more »

California’s organic waste law isn’t perfect, but pressing pause is the wrong moveThe calls to pause a California law aimed at reducing organic waste in landfills downplay the importance of reducing methane emissions.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 681. / 20,16 Read more »

Dream Scenario Review: Nicolas Cage Is Superb In Borgli's Imaginative ComedyDream Scenario boasts a layered performance from Nicolas Cage, and thought-provoking themes that are well-executed throughout an imaginative film.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 681. / 20,16 Read more »

Maria Corina Machado wins Venezuelan opposition primary that Nicolas Maduro's government denouncedVenezuelan government critic Maria Corina Machado was declared the winner Thursday of an opposition-organized primary to choose a presidential candidate, in polling last weekend that was denounced by the self-proclaimed socialist government as illegitimate.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 681. / 20,16 Read more »