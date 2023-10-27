California man who drove through 2021 ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally pleads guilty

A Southern California man accused of driving through a crowd of “Stop Asian Hate” protesters in 2021 pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal civil rights charge. Steve Lee Dominguez, 57, of Diamond Bar, pleaded guilty to one felony count of bias-motivated interference with federally protected activities, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. “Mr.

At the Los Angeles rally, while protesters were crossing an intersection, Dominguez approached them in a black Honda sedan and began yelling statements like “Go back to China” and other slurs, according to the press release.

