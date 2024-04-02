California Lawmakers Introduce Doxing Victims Recourse Act to Combat Online Harassment

California lawmakers are introducing the Doxing Victims Recourse Act to strengthen protections against doxxing, a tactic of publishing someone's private information online to harass them. Trans youth advocate Kathie Moehlig shares her experience as a target and emphasizes the importance of not being silenced by fear.

