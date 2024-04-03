California Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Give Workers Right to Ignore Job Messages Outside of Work Hours

A lawmaker in California has proposed legislation that would give workers the right to ignore routine job messages outside of work hours. Assembly Bill 2751 would give workers the right to ignore work communications except in cases of emergencies or schedule changes. The bill defines an emergency as an"unforeseen situation that threatens an employee, customer, or the public; disrupts or shuts down operations; or causes physical or environmental damage.

" If approved, employees would be able to report violations of the law to state officials who can punish businesses with a civil fine. On Monday, the bill was assigned to the Assembly Labor and Employment Committee. SEE MORE: California fast food workers now make $20 minimum wage Federal labor laws generally state that employees can be"on call" and not get paid as long as they are not at work. The bill's sponsor told the San Francisco Standard the proposal updates workers' protections for"the times we live i

