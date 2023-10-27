California hospitals lagged in anti-bias training for pregnancy care providers

California hospitals and clinics were slow to carry out mandated training intended to combat unconscious bias among workers who care for pregnant patients, the state Department of Justice found in a newly released investigation.

SB 464 spelled out specific requirements for the training content, including identification of unconscious biases; corrective measures to reduce such bias at both the interpersonal and institutional levels; and information on the effects of historical and contemporary exclusion and oppression of minority communities. State officials said such training is urgent due to the crisis facing Black patients in childbirth.

