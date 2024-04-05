California Home for Sale Offers Lower-Than-Market Mortgage Rate

A $3.3 million home is available for sale in California with an intriguing incentive—a lower-than-market mortgage rate . The single-family 4-bedroom, 4-bath property of about 2,760 square feet is located in the mountain town of Truckee . The property, according to its listing on Zillow, is available on an assumable mortgage of 3.125 percent. Assumable mortgages have emerged as an alternative for homebuyers to secure home loans at a time when rates have soared to around 7 percent.

The way they work is a buyer acquires the property with the mortgage rate it was originally bought for. The attraction for prospective homeowners is it can mean that, in an environment of higher rates, they may be able to own a house at cheaper monthly payments

