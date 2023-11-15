California Highway Patrol Officers Receive Biggest Raise in 20 Years

California Highway Patrol officers are getting a 7.9% wage increase, marking their biggest raise in 20 years. Last year, they received a 6.2% raise. The salary increases are based on the average compensation at five other law enforcement agencies: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland and San Francisco. The formula includes base salary, retirement benefits and add-ons like longevity pay and educational incentive pay.

It does not include overtime

