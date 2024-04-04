California: Greatest Emitter of Sulfuryl Fluoride Despite Greenhouse Gas Reduction Policies

California , a state known for its aggressive greenhouse gas reduction policies, is ironically the nation's greatest emitter of one: sulfuryl fluoride . As much as 17% of global emissions of this gas, a common pesticide for treating termites and other wood-infesting insects, stem from the United States.

The majority of those emissions trace back to just a few counties in California, finds a new study led by Johns Hopkins University.

