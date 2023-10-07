California governor vetoes bill that would have banned caste discrimination

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Saturday that would have made California the first U.S. state to outlaw caste-based discrimination. Caste is a division of people related to birth or descent. Those at the lowest strata of the caste system, known as Dalits, have been pushing for legal protections in California and beyond.

In his message Newsom called the bill “unnecessary,” explaining that California “already prohibits discrimination based on sex , race, color , religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other characteristics, and state law specifies that these civil rights protections shall be liberally construed.

