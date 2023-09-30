California governor vetoes bill offering unemployment pay to strikers

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday vetoed a bill that would have paid unemployment benefits to striking workers, and had drawn strong support from labor unions and from his fellow Democrats in the state legislature. "Now is not the time to increase costs or incur this sizable debt," he wrote in a message explaining his veto. The Democratic-majority legislature passed the bill in September amid several high-profile strikes.

Hollywood writers ended their nearly five-month walkout 12 days later but Hollywood actors remain out on the picket lines. Southern California hotel workers are also on strike.

