California governor signs laws compelling universities to report return of Native American remains

FILE - Assemblyman James Ramos, D-Highlands, watches as votes are posted on a measure at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 30, 2022. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, authored by Assemblyman Ramos to require the state’s public university systems to make progress on their review and return of Native American remains and artifacts.

Democratic Assemblymember James C. Ramos, the first Native American in the California Legislature, said campuses’ failure to return remains to tribes has denied “the Indian people the right to bring closure to family issues and historical trauma.

A report published by the state auditor in 2020 found that the University of California system did not have adequate policies for returning these remains and artifacts. The Los Angeles campus, for example, returned nearly all of these items while the Berkeley campus only returned about 20% of them. The auditor’s office has since found that the system has made some progress. headtopics.com

Kenneth Kahn, the tribe’s chairman, said it is “appalling” that campuses have held onto Native American remains for so long and disappointing that “it’s taking law” to get many universities to work to return these items.

More than half of the 21 California State University campuses with collections of Native American remains or cultural artifacts on campus have not returned any of the items to tribes, the state auditor’s office said in a report released in June. headtopics.com

The University of California did not take a position on the legislation focused on its system but is committed to “appropriately and respectfully” returning Native American remains and artifacts to tribes, Ryan King, a spokesperson for the president’s office, said in an email.

Newsom also signed legislation Tuesday to bolster protections for sexual assault survivors facing the threat of retaliatory lawsuits, a move that aims to counteract efforts to silence victims. The new law makes it clear that a victim’s comments about sexual assault or harassment are protected against defamation lawsuits if the allegation is not knowingly false or made recklessly. headtopics.com

