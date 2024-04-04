California Governor Signs Bill to Raise Fast Food Workers' Minimum Wage to $20

On April 1, the new California $20-per-hour minimum wage for fast-food workers went into effect. In signing the bill, California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the view that such a wage hike — 25% above the state’s current minimum wage — hurts teenagers who disproportionately benefit from fast-food jobs and for whom this becomes their entry into the job market. Newsom said: “That’s a romanticized version of a world that doesn’t exist.

We have the opportunity to reward that contribution, reward that sacrifice and stabilize an industr

California Governor Fast Food Workers Minimum Wage Legislation SEIU Local 721 Los Angeles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: California Restaurants Lay Off Workers as $20 Minimum Wage ArrivesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

‘Unaffordable’: California McDonald’s Franchisee Slams Gavin Newsom’s $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage BillSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

California Panera franchisee to raise minimum wage to $20 after allegations of favoritism by NewsomA Panera Bread franchise owner in California said he will raise the minimum wage for his employees after accusations he benefited from ties to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

California Raises Minimum Wage for Fast Food Workers to $20 an HourEffective April 1, the minimum wage for fast food workers in California increased to $20 an hour, making it the highest minimum wage in the United States. The sharp increase in costs may lead to higher prices for fast food items and potential job losses for workers.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

California Implements $20 Minimum Wage for Fast Food WorkersCalifornia’s mandate that workers at fast food chains be paid a minimum of $20 an hour went into effect Monday despite concerns that it could exacerbate the state’s unemployment and inflation problem.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

$20 minimum wage goes into effect for California fast food workersCalifornia passed legislation last fall that will require a $20 per hour minimum wage at most restaurants.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »