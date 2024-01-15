California Governor's Budget Faces Criticism for Revenue Projections

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s initial 2024-25 budget is “optimistic” on revenue and has strengths and weaknesses on spending. The LAO offers guidance to state lawmakers on their version. Gov.

Gavin Newsom’s recipe for digging the state out of a multi-billion dollar budget hole has “strengths and weaknesses” while his revenue projections are “plausible, but optimistic,”while the analyst’s office says Newsom’s own math suggests the hole is deeper — $58 billion — for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which starts July 1





