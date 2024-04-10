California Governor Requires State Workers to Return to Office Two Days a Week

State workers will need to be in the office two days a week, according to an administration memo issued Wednesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration is requiring workers to be in the office two days a week starting June 17. | GettySACRAMENTO, California — Gov.

Gavin Newsom is setting a government-wide requirement that state employees work from the office two days a week starting in June, according to a memo his cabinet secretary sent to top state officials on Wednesday and shared exclusively with POLITICO. State employees will have to return to the office June 17, according to the memo from Cabinet Secretary Ann Patterson. Workers will be eligible for case-by-case exceptions based on individual circumstances and departments’ needs, she said in the memo.The directive is a significant policy shift for the administration, which from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has allowed leaders of the state’s roughly 150 agencies, departments and offices to set their own remote work policies for the state’s 240,000 workers. That approach led to varying rules from one agency to the next even for similar classifications of white-collar workers, with some agencies allowing full-time remote work. “Unfortunately, the varied approaches have created confusion around expectations and are likely to exacerbate inconsistencies across agencies and departments,” Patterson said in the mem

California Governor State Workers Office Requirement Memo Cabinet Secretary Remote Work Policy Covid-19 Pandemic Agencies Departments Workers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



politico / 🏆 381. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State Farm discontinuing 72,000 home insurance policies in California in latest blow to state marketInsurance giant State Farm says it will discontinue coverage for 72,000 houses and apartments in California starting this summer

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

State Farm discontinuing 72,000 home policies in California in latest blow to state insurance marketInsurance giant State Farm says it will discontinue coverage for 72,000 houses and apartments in California starting this summer. The announcement this week comes nine months after the Illinois-based company said it would not issue new home policies in the state.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

State Farm discontinuing 72,000 home policies in California in latest blow to state insurance marketInsurance giant State Farm says it will discontinue coverage for 72,000 houses and apartments in California starting this summer.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

State Farm discontinuing 72,000 home policies in California in latest blow to state insurance marketInsurance giant State Farm says it will discontinue coverage for 72,000 houses and apartments in California starting this summer.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

State Farm discontinuing 72,000 home policies in California in latest blow to state insurance marketInsurance giant State Farm says it will discontinue coverage for 72,000 houses and apartments in California starting this summer.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

State Farm won’t renew 72,000 insurance policies in California, worsening the state's insurance crisisState Farm announced this week it will not renew 72,000 policies in California amid a tight insurance market.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »