California Government's Budget Cuts Fall Short of Deficit

Irresponsible, bloated government is making yet another round of budget cuts that won’t cover the state’s budget deficit. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and California ’s Democratic supermajority in the legislature have cut into the state’s budget deficit by another $17.3 billion between agreed-upon cuts and delays.

Meanwhile, the state is also kicking the can down the road with delays to housing funds for homeless and mentally ill people, transit projects, and programs for building and improving kindergarten facilities for schools. All of this, at best, doesn’t even cut into half of the state’s budget deficit. Newsom’s administration puts the projected deficit at $38 billion. The Legislative Analyst’s Office, which is nonpartisan, puts the number at $73 billion

