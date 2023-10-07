California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law requiring big businesses to disclose emissions

Large businesses in California will have to disclose a wide range of planet-warming emissions under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Saturday — the most sweeping mandate of its kind in the nation. The law requires more than 5,300 companies that operate in California and make more than $1 billion in annual revenues to report both their direct and indirect emissions.

“These companies are doing business in California,” Wiener said. “It's important for Californians to know ... what their carbon footprint is.” Major companies, including Apple and Patagonia, came out in support of the bill, saying they already disclose much of their emissions.

Read more:

sdut »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law requiring big businesses to disclose emissionsCalifornia will soon require big businesses to report a wide range of greenhouse gas emissions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the nation’s most sweeping emissions disclosure law for companies ma

PolitiFact - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a human, despite what social media posts sayLongtime conspiracy theories that some of the best-known politicians in the United States aren’t human have ensnared Cal

Is Gavin Newsom Afraid of California Voters?The Governor tries to block a measure requiring voter assent for new taxes.

California workers will get 5 sick days instead of 3 under law signed by Gov. NewsomGas has spiked almost $0.25 in the last week, averaging at $5.95 per gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 750 gas stations in San Diego.

California MD shares why he’s worried after Newsom quietly repeals COVID ‘gag order:’ Needs ‘legal precedent’A California physician celebrated after California Gov. Gavin Newsom quietly repealed a COVID-19 misinformation bill passed in 2022, after it faced lawsuits.

Gov. Newsom signs bill repealing doctor-muzzling COVID misinformation law he signed a year agoThe original law came amid a surge in tension over COVID policies; some saw it as a violation of free speech rights.