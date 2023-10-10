California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill expanding conservatorship law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More Californians with untreated mental illness and addiction issues could be detained against their will and forced into treatment under legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The law is designed to make it easier for authorities to provide care to people with untreated mental illness or addictions to alcohol and drugs, many of whom are homeless. Local government said their hands are tied if a person refuses to receive help under existing law.

The bill was aimed in part at dealing with the state’s homelessness crisis. California is home to more than 171,000 homeless people — aboutFormer baseball MVP Steve Garvey joins California US Senate race, gives GOP ballot dash of celebrityCalifornia governor vetoes bill requiring independent panels to draw local voting districtsfor mental and behavioral health programs and borrow $6. headtopics.com

“California is undertaking a major overhaul of our mental health system,” Newsom said in a signing statement. “We are working to ensure no one falls through the cracks, and that people get the help they need and the respect they deserve.

The legislation, authored by Democratic Sen. Susan Eggman, is the latest attempt to update California’s 56-year-old law governing mental health conservatorships — an arrangement where the court appoints someone to make legal decisions for another person, including whether to accept medical treatment and take medications. headtopics.com

The bill was supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness California and mayors of the biggest California cities, who said the existing conservatorship law has made it challenging to provide mental health treatment to those most in need.

Read more:

AP »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would have decriminalized psychedelic mushroomsCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at decriminalizing the possession and use of some hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would have decriminalized psychedelic mushroomsCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at decriminalizing the possession and personal use of several hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulinCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulinCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulinCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulinCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin